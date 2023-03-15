ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.08 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $2,198.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00216349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,829.74 or 1.00007654 BTC.

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004102 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,671.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

