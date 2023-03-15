ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

