Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.80.

Accenture Stock Down 2.8 %

Accenture stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,511. The stock has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

