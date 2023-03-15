Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.30-15.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.56.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $333.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.17. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

