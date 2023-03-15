Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.30-$15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.30-15.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $333.61. 4,395,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.39 and a 200-day moving average of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

