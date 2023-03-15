Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.30-$15.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.56.

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $333.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.17.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

