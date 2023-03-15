Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 7.7 %

LON:AMS traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246.50 ($3.00). 1,409,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £534.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.50 ($3.89). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.67.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

