Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 7.7 %
LON:AMS traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246.50 ($3.00). 1,409,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £534.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.50 ($3.89). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.67.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
