Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 88810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
See Also
