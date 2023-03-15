Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 88810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

