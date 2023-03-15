Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

