Agenus’ (AGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 363.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.
Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $545.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.50.
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
