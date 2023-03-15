Agree Realty Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 161.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $68.11. 74,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,607. Agree Realty has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,473,000 after buying an additional 188,068 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

