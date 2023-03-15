Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIMFF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Aimia has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

