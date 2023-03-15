Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AIRI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 19,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
About Air Industries Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.