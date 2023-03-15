Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 19,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

