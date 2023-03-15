Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,560. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after buying an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

