Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.