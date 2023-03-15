Alamar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 486,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,292,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

