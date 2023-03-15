Alamar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Down 3.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.