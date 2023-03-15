Alamar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 3.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Progressive Trading Up 1.7 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

