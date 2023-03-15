Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187.67 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $182.54 million and $187.67 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00407377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.95 or 0.27536005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

