Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group cut Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $2,825,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

