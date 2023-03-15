Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.