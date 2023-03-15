Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,032. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $813.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

