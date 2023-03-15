Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in February

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,950,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 23,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 4,513,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

