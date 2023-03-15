Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 16.2% in February

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 735,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

