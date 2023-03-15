Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.43

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €196.43 ($211.22) and traded as high as €220.40 ($236.99). Allianz shares last traded at €220.25 ($236.83), with a volume of 1,844,925 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
