Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.43

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €196.43 ($211.22) and traded as high as €220.40 ($236.99). Allianz shares last traded at €220.25 ($236.83), with a volume of 1,844,925 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €218.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.69.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.