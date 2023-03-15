Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Almirall Stock Performance

LBTSF stock remained flat at $9.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Almirall has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

