Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Buys $12,155,350.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 38,276,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,954,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

