Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 23,385 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PINE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

