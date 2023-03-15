Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Insider Activity at Alteryx
In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 177.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 323,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alteryx Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 1,279,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,872. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.