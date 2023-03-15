Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 177.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 323,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 1,279,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,872. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

