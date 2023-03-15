Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

