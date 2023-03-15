Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

ATUSF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 17,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

