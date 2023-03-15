Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 4.0 %

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

