Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,886 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Read More
