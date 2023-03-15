Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.