Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 367,954 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 3,118.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,954 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Farmland Partners worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,060. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

