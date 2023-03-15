Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

BG opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

