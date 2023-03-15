Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 0.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $232,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 365.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.3% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,107 shares of company stock worth $29,939,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

