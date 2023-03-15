Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,629 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler Trading Down 1.7 %

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.