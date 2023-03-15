Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

