Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 85,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $292.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.