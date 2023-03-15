Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $637.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $719.86 and a 200-day moving average of $681.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

