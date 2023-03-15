Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,099 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $124.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

