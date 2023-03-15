Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMED. Barclays began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.53.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

