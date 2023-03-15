American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Express by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 79.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Express by 31.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,363. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

