American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.