American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

