American Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

American Trust lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
