American Trust Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Trust boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $158.75. 635,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,936. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

