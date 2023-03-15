American Trust Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. American Trust owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 343,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

