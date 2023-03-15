American Trust Purchases 2,650 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.38. 452,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,132. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

