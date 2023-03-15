American Trust Purchases 276 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American Trust lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.26. 341,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

